Taiwan's Industrial Production Growth Moderates In April

Taiwan's industrial production growth moderated in April, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced 13.62 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 16.06 percent increase seen in March.

Likewise, manufacturing output growth slowed to 14.24 percent from 17.24 percent in the previous month.

Mining and quarrying grew 5.13 percent and electricity and gas supply output gained 7 percent. Meanwhile, water supply output was down 2.42 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased by seasonally adjusted 1.27 percent in April.

