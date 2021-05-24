Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Extend Monday's Gains

The Malaysia stock market on Monday halted the three-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 30 points or 1.9 percent. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just above the 1,570-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, supported by crude oil prices and bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financials and plantations were capped by weakness from the glove makers.

For the day, the index climbed 9.65 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 1,571.82 after trading between 1,563.57 and 1,576.96. Volume was 6.753 billion shares worth 3.479 billion ringgit. There were 902 gainers and 283 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 2.65 percent, while CIMB Group collected 0.96 percent, Genting rose 0.83 percent, Genting Malaysia jumped 1.51 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 1.04 percent, IHH Healthcare lost 0.58 percent, IOI Corporation and Public Bank both added 0.24 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.27 percent, Maybank climbed 1.21 percent, Maxis accelerated 1.98 percent, MISC soared 2.26 percent, Petronas Chemicals increased 0.25 percent, PPB Group and RHB Capital both advanced 0.97 percent, Press Metal perked 2.40 percent, Sime Darby gained 0.92 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rallied 1.81 percent, Supermax plummeted 3.02 percent, Telekom Malaysia spiked 2.09 percent, Tenaga Nasional improved 0.40 percent, Top Glove sank 0.94 percent and Dialog Group, Digi.com, Hong Leong Bank and Hong Leong Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened solidly higher on Monday and picked up steam as the session progressed.

The Dow climbed 186.14 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 34,393.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 190.18 points or 1.41 percent to end at 13,661.17 and the S&P 500 advanced 41.19 points or 0.99 percent to close at 4,197.05.

The gains on Wall Street came as continued optimism about global economic recovery and the momentum in vaccination drive outweighed concerns over inflation and fears of monetary tightening by central banks.

While the Federal Reserve has repeatedly signaled it believes the recent increase in inflation largely reflects "transitory factors," a spike in prices could still raise concerns about the central bank tapering its asset purchases.

Crude oil futures climbed higher on Monday as inconclusive nuclear deal negotiations with Iran and reports of a possible hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico supporting prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July surged $2.47 or 3.9 percent at $66.05 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis