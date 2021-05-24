Singapore Stock Market May Add To Winning Streak

The Singapore stock market has ticked higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 20 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,125-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, supported by crude oil prices and bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the property stocks, financial shares and industrial issues.

For the day, the index added 5.72 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 3,123.61 after trading between 3,121.84 and 3,137.98. Volume was 1.44 billion shares worth 1.04 billion Singapore dollars. There were 248 gainers and 193 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT rose 0.34 percent, while CapitaLand rallied 0.84 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Mapletree Commercial Trust both dropped 0.49 percent, City Developments jumped 0.94 percent, Comfort DelGro spiked 1.23 percent, Dairy Farm International advanced 0.46 percent, DBS Group fell 0.20 percent, Genting Singapore surged 2.53 percent, Keppel Corp accelerated 1.16 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gathered 0.51 percent

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation climbed 0.92 percent, SATS tumbled 1.33 percent, SembCorp Industries soared 1.50 percent, Singapore Airlines retreated 0.63 percent, Singapore Exchange perked 0.48 percent, Singapore Press Holdings sank 0.56 percent, SingTel gained 0.41 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 0.71 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.27 percent, Wilmar International added 0.42 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Singapore Technologies Engineering and Jardine Strategic Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened solidly higher on Monday and picked up steam as the session progressed.

The Dow climbed 186.14 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 34,393.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 190.18 points or 1.41 percent to end at 13,661.17 and the S&P 500 advanced 41.19 points or 0.99 percent to close at 4,197.05.

The gains on Wall Street came as continued optimism about global economic recovery and the momentum in vaccination drive outweighed concerns over inflation and fears of monetary tightening by central banks.

While the Federal Reserve has repeatedly signaled it believes the recent increase in inflation largely reflects "transitory factors," a spike in prices could still raise concerns about the central bank tapering its asset purchases.

Crude oil futures climbed higher on Monday as inconclusive nuclear deal negotiations with Iran and reports of a possible hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico supporting prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July surged $2.47 or 3.9 percent at $66.05 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com