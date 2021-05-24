Singapore GDP Expands 1.3% On Year In Q1

Singapore's gross domestic product gained 1.3 percent on year in the first three months of 2021, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 2.4 percent contraction in the fourth quarter of 2020.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP rose 3.1 percent after climbing 3.8 percent in the three months prior.

Upon the release of the data, the MTI maintained its GDP growth forecast for 2021 at 4.0 to 6.0 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.