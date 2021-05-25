Singapore Industrial Production Growth Slows In April

Singapore's industrial production increased at a softer pace in April, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Tuesday.

Industrial output rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in April, after a 7.6 percent growth in March. Production was forecast to increase 3.4 percent.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production grew 11.1 percent yearly in April, after a 14.9 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.0 percent in April, after a 1.7 percent decline in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise.

Precision engineering output accelerated 20.4 percent annually in April. Production of electronics surged 6.1 percent and that of chemicals rose 14.4 percent.

General manufacturing output grew 18.0 percent and transport engineering gained 19.0 percent.

Meanwhile, biomedical manufacturing decreased 22.7 percent.

