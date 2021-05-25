Austria Production Index Accelerates In March

Austria's production index accelerated in March, as industrial production and construction output increased, data from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.

The production index increased 12.7 percent year-on-year in March, after a 1.7 percent rise in February.

Industrial production gained 10.4 percent annually in March and construction output rose 21.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the production index grew 2.4 percent in March, after a 3.5 percent increased in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 1.7 percent in March and construction output gained 4.7 percent.

Economic News

