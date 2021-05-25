Turkey Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Falls In May

Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate decreased in May, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Tuesday.

The capacity utilization rate declined to 75.3 percent in May from 75.9 percent in April.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate decreased to 75.2 percent in May from 76.2 percent in the prior month.

Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index fell to 110.3 in May from 111.0 in April.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index decreased to 107.1 in May from 107.4 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.