Spain Producer Price Inflation Highest Since June 1984

Spain's producer prices rose at the fastest pace in nearly four decades, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.

Producer price inflation accelerated to 12.8 percent in April from 6.4 percent in March. This was the highest rate since June 1984.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation improved to 5.4 percent in April from 3.9 percent in the previous month.

Energy prices surged 33.1 percent annually. Prices of intermediate goods and non-durable consumer goods grew 9.9 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 2.9 percent in April, following a 2.6 percent rise in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.