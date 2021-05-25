Kings Of Leon Announce Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Kings of Leon have announced the dates for their North American tour, scheduled to take place this summer in support of their latest album, When You See Yourself.

According to the announcement, the 26-date trek will kick off on August 3 with a show at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, and conclude with a concert at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington.

Kings of Leon will be supported by The Cold War Kids throughout the tour. The two bands are also set to perform at Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival, scheduled to be held between September 24 and 26 in Dana Point, California.

Kings of Leon released When You See Yourself, their first album in five years and eighth overall, in March. The band's previous album was Walls in 2016.

Kings of Leon Tour Dates:

August 3 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 5 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 8 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 10 - Charlotte, N @C PNC Music Pavilion

August 12 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 13 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 15 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 17 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 20 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI

August 22 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 24 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 27 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 29 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 31 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 3 - Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

September 15 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 17 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion

September 18 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

September 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 23 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 24 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

October 1 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

October 3 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

(Photo: Matthew Followill)

