Kings Of Leon Announce Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Kings of Leon have announced the dates for their North American tour, scheduled to take place this summer in support of their latest album, When You See Yourself.
According to the announcement, the 26-date trek will kick off on August 3 with a show at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, and conclude with a concert at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington.
Kings of Leon will be supported by The Cold War Kids throughout the tour. The two bands are also set to perform at Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival, scheduled to be held between September 24 and 26 in Dana Point, California.
Kings of Leon released When You See Yourself, their first album in five years and eighth overall, in March. The band's previous album was Walls in 2016.
Kings of Leon Tour Dates:
August 3 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 5 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 8 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 10 - Charlotte, N @C PNC Music Pavilion
August 12 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 13 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 15 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 17 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
August 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 20 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI
August 22 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 24 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 25 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 27 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 29 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 31 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 3 - Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
September 15 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 17 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
September 18 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
September 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 23 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 24 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
October 1 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
October 3 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
