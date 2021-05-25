South Korea Shares May Turn Lower On Wednesday

The South Korea stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 0.9 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,170-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on profit taking, The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and oil and stocks, although the automobile producers were soft.

For the day, the index gained 27.02 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 3,171.32 after trading between 3,148.30 and 3,173.10. Volume was 603 billion shares worth 11.5 trillion won. There were 618 gainers and 224 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rallied 2.20 percent, while KB Financial accelerated 2.11 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.99 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.25 percent, LG Electronics soared 2.68 percent, SK Hynix spiked 2.93 percent, Naver gained 0.70 percent, Lotte Chemical climbed 1.25 percent, S-Oil jumped 1.80 percent, SK Innovation added 0.74 percent, POSCO perked 0.70 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.16 percent, Hyundai Motor fell 0.22 percent, Kia Motors sank 0.61 percent and LG Chem and KEPCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly negative as stocks were unable to hold an early advance on Tuesday, lingering near the unchanged line before finally finishing slightly lower.

The Dow shed 81.52 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 34,312.46, while the NASDAQ eased 4.00 points or 0.03 percent to end at 13,657.17 and the S&P 500 fell 8.92 points or 0.21 percent to close at 4,188.13.

The early strength on Wall Street came amid a continued pullback by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note falling below 1.6 percent - which reflects easing worries about inflation and the possibility the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its asset purchases.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a substantial decrease in new home sales in April. Also, the Conference Board said U.S. consumer confidence held steady in May.

Crude oil futures settled marginally higher on Tuesday, with traders closely following the ongoing negotiations with regard to the Iran nuclear deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July edged up $0.02 to $66.07 a barrel.

