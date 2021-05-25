Renewed Consolidation Expected For Hong Kong Bourse

The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 880 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 28,910-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild consolidation on profit taking, The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and stocks.

For the day, the index surged 498.60 points or 1.75 percent to finish at 28,910.86 after trading between 28,461.50 and 28,929.24.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies rose 0.87 percent, while AIA Group perked 1.30 percent, Alibaba Group added 0.49 percent, Alibaba Health Info gathered 1.86 percent, ANTA Sports soared 3.51 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 2.75 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 2.15 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 1.22 percent, China Resources Land increased 0.83 percent, CNOOC gained 0.94 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 0.17 percent, Galaxy Entertainment rallied 1.92 percent, Hang Lung Properties rose 0.82 percent, Henderson Land perked 0.70 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas was up 0.30 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.41 percent, Longfor advanced 0.11 percent, Meituan jumped 2.07 percent, New World Development improved 0.86 percent, Sands China climbed 1.95 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties gained 0.26 percent, Techtronic Industries added 1.00 percent, Xiaomi Corporation surged 4.13 percent, WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 5.92 percent and CITIC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly negative as stocks were unable to hold an early advance on Tuesday, lingering near the unchanged line before finally finishing slightly lower.

The Dow shed 81.52 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 34,312.46, while the NASDAQ eased 4.00 points or 0.03 percent to end at 13,657.17 and the S&P 500 fell 8.92 points or 0.21 percent to close at 4,188.13.

The early strength on Wall Street came amid a continued pullback by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note falling below 1.6 percent - which reflects easing worries about inflation and the possibility the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its asset purchases.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a substantial decrease in new home sales in April. Also, the Conference Board said U.S. consumer confidence held steady in May.

Crude oil futures settled marginally higher on Tuesday, with traders closely following the ongoing negotiations with regard to the Iran nuclear deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July edged up $0.02 to $66.07 a barrel.

