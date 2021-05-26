South Korea Interest Rate Decision Due On Thursday

The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

China will provide April figures for industrial profits; in March, profits skyrocketed 137 percent on year.

Hong Kong will release April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were up 21.7 percent on year and exports climbed an annual 26.4 percent for a trade deficit of HKD27.0 billion.

Australia will see Q1 results for private capital expenditure, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.0 percent on quarter following the 3.0 percent gain in the previous three months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.