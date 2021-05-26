European Economics Preview: France Business & Consumer Confidence Due

Business and consumer confidence survey results are due from France on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France Insee is scheduled to issue and consumer confidence survey results for May. The business confidence index is forecast to rise to 106 in May from 104 in April. Likewise, the consumer sentiment indicator is seen rising to 97 from 94 in the prior month.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden publishes unemployment data for April. The unemployment rate was 10 percent in March.

At 4.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Poland. Economists forecast the jobless rate to fall to 6.3 percent in April from 6.4 percent in March.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.