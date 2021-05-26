Japan Leading Index Rises Less Than Estimated

Japan's leading index rose less than initially estimated in March, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, grew to 102.5 in March from 98.9 in February. In the initial estimate, the reading was 103.2.

The coincident index increased to 93.0 in March from 89.9 in the previous month. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 93.1.

The lagging index rose to 93.7 in March versus 93.3 in the initial estimate. In February, the reading was 91.1.

