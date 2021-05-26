Denmark Retail Sales Drop In April

Denmark retail sales declined for the first time in three months in April, figures from the Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 8.3 percent month-on-month in April, after a 19.8 percent increase in March.

Sales of clothing and other goods decreased 8.1 percent monthly in April. Sales of food and grocery declined 7.5 percent and those of other consumables fell 8.8 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales increased 9.8 percent in April, after a 24.3 percent growth in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.