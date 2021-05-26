Billie Eilish Announces 2022 'Happier Than Ever' World Tour

Billie Eilish recently announced the dates for her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. The tour is in support of her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, which is scheduled to drop on July 30.
According to the schedule released by Eilish, the tour will kick off on February 2, 2022, with a show at Smoothing King Center in New Orleans. She will close out the first leg of the tour, playing three nights at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on April 6, 8 and 9.
The tour will have stops in major cities including Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago and Las Vegas.
There will be performances at New York's Madison Square Garden, Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Chicago's United Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and San Francisco's Chase Center.
The European leg of the tour will commence on June 3, 2022, in Belfast and conclude on July 2 with a show at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland. There will be performances at 18 arenas across the U.K. and Europe.
Eilish confirmed she will continue her partnership with sustainability organization REVERB, and a press release noted that the tour will be carbon-positive.
Feb. 3 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Feb. 5 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Feb. 6 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Feb. 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 10 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 12 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Feb. 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 15 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
Feb. 16 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 18-19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Feb. 20 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Feb. 22 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
March 8 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
March 9 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
March 11 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
March 12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
March 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center
March 15 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
March 16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
March 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
March 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
March 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
March 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
March 29 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
March 30 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
April 1 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
April 2 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
April 6, 8-9 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum
June 3 - SSE Arena - Belfast, UK
June 4-5 - 3Arena - Dublin, IE
June 7-8 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK
June 10-12 - The O2 - London, UK
June 14 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK
June 15 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, UK
June 16 - The O2 - London, UK
June 18 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, NL
June 19 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, DE
June 21 - Lanxess Arena - Cologne, DE
June 22 - Accor Arena - Paris, FR
June 28 - Sportpaleis - Antwerp, BE
June 30 - Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, DE
July 2 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, CH
