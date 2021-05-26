Billie Eilish Announces 2022 'Happier Than Ever' World Tour

Billie Eilish recently announced the dates for her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. The tour is in support of her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, which is scheduled to drop on July 30.

According to the schedule released by Eilish, the tour will kick off on February 2, 2022, with a show at Smoothing King Center in New Orleans. She will close out the first leg of the tour, playing three nights at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on April 6, 8 and 9.

The tour will have stops in major cities including Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago and Las Vegas.

There will be performances at New York's Madison Square Garden, Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Chicago's United Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and San Francisco's Chase Center.

The European leg of the tour will commence on June 3, 2022, in Belfast and conclude on July 2 with a show at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland. There will be performances at 18 arenas across the U.K. and Europe.

Eilish confirmed she will continue her partnership with sustainability organization REVERB, and a press release noted that the tour will be carbon-positive.

Feb. 3 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Feb. 5 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Feb. 6 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Feb. 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 10 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 12 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Feb. 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 15 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

Feb. 16 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 18-19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Feb. 20 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Feb. 22 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

March 8 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

March 9 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

March 11 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

March 12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

March 14 - Chicago, IL - United Center

March 15 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

March 16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

March 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

March 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

March 24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

March 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

March 29 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

March 30 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

April 1 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

April 6, 8-9 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum

June 3 - SSE Arena - Belfast, UK

June 4-5 - 3Arena - Dublin, IE

June 7-8 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

June 10-12 - The O2 - London, UK

June 14 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, UK

June 15 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, UK

June 16 - The O2 - London, UK

June 18 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, NL

June 19 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, DE

June 21 - Lanxess Arena - Cologne, DE

June 22 - Accor Arena - Paris, FR

June 28 - Sportpaleis - Antwerp, BE

June 30 - Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, DE

July 2 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, CH

