Australia Capex Jumps 6.3% On Quarter In Q1

The value of total new capital expenditure was up a seasonally adjusted 6.3 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$31.494 billion.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 3.0 percent increase in the three months prior.

Capex for buildings and structures gained 3.8 percent on quarter to A$16.193 billion and capex for equipment, plants and machinery jumped 9.1 percent to A$15.301 billion.

On a yearly basis, overall capex was up 0.8 percent, buildings and structures sank 3.4 percent and equipment gained 5.6 percent.

