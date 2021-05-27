European Economics Preview: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Data Due

Consumer confidence survey results from Germany and Italy are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, German GfK consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise to -5.2 in June from -8.8 in May.

In the meantime, foreign trade figures for Switzerland are due.

At 3.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic Research is slated to publish Sweden economic tendency survey data for May.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden is set to issue foreign trade figures for April. The trade surplus is seen at SEK 5.6 billion versus SEK 4.1 billion in March.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results.

In the meantime, and consumer sentiment survey results are due from Italy. The consumer confidence indicator is seen rising to 104.4 in May from 102.3 in April. The business sentiment index is expected to climb to 106.4 from 105.4 a month ago.

