Fed-speak Fails To Move Asian Stocks

Asian stocks ended trading on a mixed note with the benchmark indexes at Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Wellington closing in the red. While Shanghai Composite gained moderately, S&P ASX 200 at Sydney closed almost flat. Mood was sober as U.S. stock futures traded lower, in an anxious wait for the decisive data on inflation, growth and jobs.

Chinese Shanghai Composite touched a three-month high and closed at 3608.85, at a gain of 0.43 percent in today's trade amidst a rising yuan, a general dollar weakness and an improving sentiment in Sino-U.S. relations.

Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.33 percent in the day's trade when it closed at 28549.01 amidst continuing worries about corona virus cases and extension of restrictions. Japan Steel Works and Ana Holdings INC both gained more than 3 percent. Japan Exchange Group as well as Fujitsu lost more than 2 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.15 percent in the day's trade and settled at 29113.37. The day's trading range was tight between 28989 and 29199.

Risk taking remained muted on the Korean stock index Kospi, upon anxieties regarding fresh cases and trading ended at 3165.51, a loss of 0.09 percent over previous day.

The Australian benchmark S&P ASX 200 closed flat today at 7094.90 by adding just 0.03 percent to its previous close. Mining company Galaxy Resources was the lead gainer with a rally of 8.68 percent. Financial services company AMP added 8.45 percent to yesterday's levels. Horticulture company Costa group was heavily beaten down and suffered a 24.10 percent drop in a single day's trade following less than expected 2021 earnings guidance. Sigma Healthcare Ltd suffered a 6.15 percent decline in price.

The New Zealand benchmark NZX 50 closed 0.84 percent lower to end at 12243.34. Transport company Mainfreight bucked the weak trend and gained 4.04 percent from previous close while Fonterra Shareholders Fund rallied by 3.42 percent. Healthcare devices maker Fisher Paykel Healthcare declined by 5.35 percent despite upbeat results. Rest home operator Ryman Healthcare trailed yesterday's levels by 4.97 percent.

Yesterday the U.S. stock had remained subdued amidst lingering fears of inflation and tapering, even as most Fed officials continued assurances of accommodative stance. The NASDAQ 100 had moved up by 0.33 percent to close at 13702.74 whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average had remained close to the flat-line to finish trade at 34323.05, after a minor movement of 0.03 percent.

