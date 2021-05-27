Hungary Jobless Rate Rises In April

Hungary's jobless rate increased in April, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate rose to 4.4 percent in April from 4.0 percent in March.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 211,100 in April from 193,600 in the previous month.

The employment rate fell to 61.9 percent in April from 62.6 percent in the preceding month.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent during February to April period from 4.5 percent during January-March period.

The youth unemployment rate was 12.5 percent in the three months ended April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.