Sweden Trade Surplus Falls In April

Sweden's trade surplus decreased in April from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus fell to SEK 1.8 billion in April from SEK 5.4 billion in the same month last year. In March, the trade surplus was SEK 2.9 billion.

On an annual basis, exports grew 23.0 percent in April and imports increased 28.0 percent.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 20.4 billion in April, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 18.6 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus fell to SEK 0.9 billion in April from SEK 1.5 billion in March. In February, the trade surplus was SEK 2.1 billion.

