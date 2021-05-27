Italy Consumer Confidence Strengthens In May

Italy's consumer confidence improved in May, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 110.6 in May from 102.3 in April. Economists had expected a score of 104.4.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to 110.2 in May from 106.0 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 106.4.

The economic sentiment index grew to 116.2 in May from 91.6 in the prior month.

The confidence rose to 106.7 in May from 97.9 in the preceding month.

In construction, the sentiment index improved to 153.9 from 148.5 in the prior month.

The indicator for services sector increased to 98.4 from 87.6 in April and that for retail rose to 99.3 from 96.0.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the non-EU trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 4.846 billion in April versus a deficit of 171 million in the previous year.

In March, trade surplus was EUR 4.806 billion.

Exports accelerated 104.4 percent yearly in April, following a 23.2 percent rise in March.

Imports increased 54.9 percent annually in April, following a 35.1 percent gain in the previous month.

Economic News

