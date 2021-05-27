Hong Kong Exports Growth Slows In April

Hong Kong's merchandise exports grew at a softer pace in April, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 24.4 percent year-on-year in April, after a 26.4 percent increase in March.

Imports gained 25.2 percent annually in April, following a 21.7 percent increase in the previous month.

The trade deficit widened to HK$31.776 billion in April from HK$23.337 billion in the same month last year. In March, the deficit was HK$26.967 billion.

"Looking ahead, the sustained revival of the global should continue to render support to Hong Kong's export performance in the near term," a government spokesman said.

"Yet, the evolving pandemic situation, along with other risk factors such as China-US relations and geopolitical tensions, still warrant attention," spokesman added.

