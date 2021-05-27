Japan Jobless Rate Climbs To 2.8% In April

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in April, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.

That was above expectations for 2.7 percent and was up from 2.6 percent in March.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.09 - again missing forecasts for 1.10, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.