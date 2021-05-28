European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence from euro area and flash consumer prices from France are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's import prices for April. Import price inflation is forecast to rise to 10 percent from 6.9 percent in March.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee publishes flash consumer prices, detailed GDP data, consumer spending and producer prices. Consumer price inflation is expected to climb to 1.4 percent in May from 1.2 percent in April.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from Spain and producer prices from Austria are due. Also, Swiss KOF leading indicator data is due.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to issue GDP, retail sales and household lending figures.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases producer prices for April. Prices had increased 2.7 percent on year in March.

Also, consumer prices from Poland and unemployment data from Norway are due.

At 5.00 am ET, European Commission is set to publish euro area economic confidence survey results for May. The economic sentiment index is forecast to climb to 112.1 in May from 110.3 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.