Dutch producer confidence improves in May, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The producer sentiment index rose to 8.8 in May from 6.5 in April. This was above the average score of 0.3 seen over the past twenty years.

The latest reading was the strongest since May 2018.

Producers were more optimistic about the order position and assessment of stocks of finished goods improved, the agency said.

There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months, the agency said.

The producers in the electrical and machine industry, and textile and clothing industry were more positive in May.

