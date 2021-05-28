Estonia Retail Sales Rises In April

Estonia retail sales rose in April, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 23.0 percent year-on-year in April.

"Shopping centers were closed in April last year and this year too, but now retail trade enterprises were better prepared for the restrictions and opened outdoor sales areas and online stores and also offered curbside pick-up," Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

The biggest growth was recorded in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, telecommunications equipment, books, sports equipment, games, toys, flowers, plants etc., by 57 percent in April.

Turnover in stores selling manufactured goods increased 29.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 1.0 percent in April.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales rose 1.0 percent monthly in April.

