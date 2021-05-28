Malaysia Exports Tops Expectation

Malaysia's exports accelerated more than expected in April, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Exports surged 63.0 percent year-on-year to MYR 105.6 billion in April. Economists had expected a rise of 22.9 percent.

Imports grew 24.4 percent annually to MYR 85.1 billion in April. Economists had forecast a 18.0 percent rise.

The trade surplus totaled MYR 20.5 billion in April, which was above the expected level of MYR 18.8 billion.

On a monthly basis, exports gained 0.6 percent in April and imports increased 5.4 percent.

