Singapore Producer Price Inflation Surges In April

Singapore's producer price inflation rose in April, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The manufacturing producer price index increased 8.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 2.4 percent rise in March.

The oil index surged 121.8 percent annually in April and the non-oil indices rose 1.7 percent.

The Domestic Supply Price Index grew 17.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 9.7 percent increase in March.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent in April, after a 3.7 percent increase in the preceding month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that the import prices gained 13.0 percent annually in April, following a 8.4 percent increase in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, import prices fell 0.4 in April, after a 2.0 percent gain in the prior month.

Data showed that export prices accelerated 8.3 percent yearly in April and grew 0.9 percent from a month ago

