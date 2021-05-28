Swiss KOF Economic Barometer At Record High

Switzerland's economic outlook remained very positive in May, driven by manufacturing and exports, survey data by the KOF economic institute showed Friday.

The KOF Economic Barometer climbed to a new record high of 143.2 point from 136.4 in April, which was revised from 134.0. Economists had forecast a score of 136.

The reading is well above its long-term average.

"The outlook for the Swiss for the middle of 2021 can be regarded as very positive, provided that the containment of the virus continues to progress," the think tank said.

Positive inputs also came from indicators for accommodation and food service activities followed by those for the other services sector. Meanwhile, private consumption measures gave slight negative impulses.

