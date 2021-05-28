Italy Producer Prices Rise For Third Month

Italy's producer prices rose for the third month in a row in April, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The producer price index increased 6.5 percent year-on-year in April, following a 2.7 percent rise in March.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.1 percent in April, following a 0.9 percent increase in the preceding month.

In the domestic market, producer prices grew 1.2 percent month-on-month in April.

Producer prices in the foreign market increased 0.9 percent monthly in April.

