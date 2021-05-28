Greece Producer Prices Rise; Jobless Rate Falls

Greece producer prices increased in April and jobless rate declined in February, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.

The producer prices rose 14.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 9.1 percent increase in March.

On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market increased by 10.7 percent and those of non-domestic market gained 28.9 percent in April.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy accelerated 31.7 percent in April and those of intermediate goods surged 4.4 percent.

Prices for capital goods grew 1.8 percent. Prices for durable goods and non-durable goods gained 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.7 percent in April, after a 1.1 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate fell to 15.9 percent in February from 16.1 percent in January.

In the same month last year, unemployment rate 15.7 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by 22,171 to 700,842 in February from 723,013 in January.

Economic News

