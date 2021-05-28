Latvia Retail Sales Increase In April

Latvia's retail sales increased in April, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.

Retail sales grew a calendar adjusted 15.6 percent year-over-year in April.

Turnover of retail trade in non-food products accelerated 25.9 percent yearly in April and those of food products rose 6.9 percent. Sales of automotive fuels gained 10.5 percent.

Turnover of retail sales of information and communication equipment in specialized stores gained the most, by 57.1 percent annually in April. Sales of clothing and footwear, and stalls or grew 45.9 percent and 44.8 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 3.9 percent in April.

Economic News

