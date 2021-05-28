Spain Retail Sales Increase Sharply In April

Spain retail sales logged a sharp double-digit growth in April driven by non-food sales, data published by the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Retail sales surged 41 percent year-on-year, following a 14.3 percent rise in March.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth advanced to 38.5 percent from 18.1 percent in the previous month.

Food sales rose only 0.3 percent, while non-food product sales grew sharply by 107.2 in April.

Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 2.7 percent increase seen in March. This was the first drop in three months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.