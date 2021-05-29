Florida Georgia Line Announce 'I Love My Country Tour'

Florida Georgia Line are returning to the road this fall with their "I Love My Country Tour 2021."

The highly anticipated tour will kick off at the Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 24.

FGL has invited Russell Dickerson as direct support, plus Lauren Alaina and Redferrin as openers on all dates.

The 29-stop trek will wrap up on November 20 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

"Touring is back, y'all! This is the longest we've gone without being on the road, and we've been counting down the days until we can finally say - we're going on tour," said FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

They added, "Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can't wait to bring these tunes to the stage."

Produced by Live Nation, tickets go on sale on June 4 at 10 a.m.

FGL's fan club, FGL Lifers, has first access to presale tickets on May 28 at 10 a.m.

Tour Dates:

September

24 | Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

25 | New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

26 | Houston, TX - Toyota Center

30 | Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

October

1 | Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

2 | Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7 | Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8 | Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

9 | Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

14 | Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

15 | Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

16 | St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 | Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

22 | Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

23 | Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live

28 | Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

29 | Chicago, IL - United Center

30 | Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

November

4 | San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

5 | Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

6 | Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

7 | Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

11 | Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

12 | Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

13 | San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

16 | Denver, CO - Ball Arena

17 | Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

19 | Portland, OR - Moda Center

20 | Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

