Florida Georgia Line Announce 'I Love My Country Tour'

Florida Georgia Line are returning to the road this fall with their "I Love My Country Tour 2021."
The highly anticipated tour will kick off at the Cellairis Amphitheater at Lakewood in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 24.
FGL has invited Russell Dickerson as direct support, plus Lauren Alaina and Redferrin as openers on all dates.
The 29-stop trek will wrap up on November 20 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
"Touring is back, y'all! This is the longest we've gone without being on the road, and we've been counting down the days until we can finally say - we're going on tour," said FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.
They added, "Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can't wait to bring these tunes to the stage."
Produced by Live Nation, tickets go on sale on June 4 at 10 a.m.
FGL's fan club, FGL Lifers, has first access to presale tickets on May 28 at 10 a.m.
Tour Dates:
September
24 | Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
25 | New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
26 | Houston, TX - Toyota Center
30 | Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
October
1 | Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
2 | Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
7 | Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
8 | Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
9 | Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
14 | Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
15 | Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
16 | St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
21 | Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
22 | Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
23 | Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live
28 | Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
29 | Chicago, IL - United Center
30 | Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
November
4 | San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
5 | Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
6 | Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
7 | Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
11 | Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
12 | Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
13 | San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater
16 | Denver, CO - Ball Arena
17 | Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
19 | Portland, OR - Moda Center
20 | Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News