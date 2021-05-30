Singapore Bourse Has A Green Light For Monday's Trade

The Singapore stock market has finished higher in six straight sessions, gathering almost 75 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,180-point plateau and it's tipped to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on easing inflation concerns. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday as gains from the financial shares and industrials were capped by weakness from the property sector.

For the day, the index gained 13.68 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 3,178.50 after trading between 3,177.60 and 3,194.19. Volume was 1.86 billion shares worth 1.73 billion Singapore dollars. There were 310 gainers and 191 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand slid 0.54 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust spiked 1.49 percent, City Developments was down 0.52 percent, Comfort DelGro and Genting Singapore jumped 1.20 percent, Dairy Farm International dropped 0.91 percent, DBS Group climbed 1.16 percent, Keppel Corp perked 0.75 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust accelerated 1.47 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.51 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.78 percent, SATS surged 2.85 percent, SembCorp Industries soared 2.33 percent, Singapore Exchange tumbled 1.42 percent, Singapore Press Holdings sank 1.13 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gathered 0.81 percent, SingTel skidded 1.22 percent, Thai Beverage shed 0.71 percent, United Overseas Bank rallied1.04 percent, Wilmar International fell 0.62 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding lost 0.67 percent and Ascendas REIT, Singapore Airlines, Hongkong Land, Jardine Strategic Holdings and Jardine Cycle were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened higher on Friday, faded as the day progressed but still finished slightly in the green.

The Dow added 64.81 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 34,529.45, while the NASDAQ gained 12.46 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,748.74 and the S&P 500 rose 3.23 points or 0.08 percent to close at 4,204.11.

The strength on Wall Street came as the inflation reading preferred by the Federal Reserve showed an acceleration in the pace of price growth but not as much as traders had feared.

While the increase in prices exceeded estimates, the jump was not so severe as to raised concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak as traders took profits ahead to the upcoming OPEC meeting. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July fell $0.53 or 0.8 percent at $66.32 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release April data for bank lending later today; in March, lending was worth SGD691.2 billion.

