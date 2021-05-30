Additional Support Anticipated For Taiwan Bourse

The Taiwan stock market rebounded on Friday, one session after halting the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 600 points or 3.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,870-point plateau and now it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on easing inflation concerns. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index jumped 269.25 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 16,870.86 after trading between 16,690.04 and 16,889.01.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial perked 2.02 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.30 percent, CTBC Financial accelerated 2.68 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.56 percent, First Financial collected 0.69 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.40 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Hon Hai Precision both advanced 1.37 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation spiked 3.56 percent, Largan Precision rose 0.34 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 1.67 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.78 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.50 percent, Asia Cement improved 0.40 percent and Taiwan Cement gathered 0.60 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened higher on Friday, faded as the day progressed but still finished slightly in the green.

The Dow added 64.81 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 34,529.45, while the NASDAQ gained 12.46 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,748.74 and the S&P 500 rose 3.23 points or 0.08 percent to close at 4,204.11.

The strength on Wall Street came as the inflation reading preferred by the Federal Reserve showed an acceleration in the pace of price growth but not as much as traders had feared.

While the increase in prices exceeded estimates, the jump was not so severe as to raised concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday, snapping a five-day winning streak as traders took profits ahead to the upcoming OPEC meeting. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July fell $0.53 or 0.8 percent at $66.32 a barrel.

Market Analysis