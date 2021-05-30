South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 1.6% In April

Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent contraction in March (originally -0.8 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 12.4 percent - beating forecasts for a gain of 11.2 percent following the downwardly revised 4.4 percent increase in the previous month (originally 4.7 percent).

The index of all industry production was down 1.1 percent on month and up 8.8 percent on year in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.