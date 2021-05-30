Japan Retail Sales Drop 4.5% In April

The total value of retail sales in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent on month in April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday - coming in at 12.200 trillion yen.

That missed expectations for a gain of 2.0 percent following the 1.2 percent increase in March.

On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 12.0 percent - again missing expectations for 15.3 percent after rising 5.2 percent in the previous month.

Wholesale sales were down 0.9 percent on month and up 11.7 percent on year at 33.289 trillion yen, while commercial sales sank 2.1 percent on month and gained 11.8 percent on year at 45.489 trillion yen.

