China Manufacturing PMI Eases To 51.0 In May - NBS

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.0.

That was shy of expectations for 51.1, which would have been unchanged from the April reading. It does, however, remain well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said its non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 55.2, beating forecasts for 54.9, which would have been unchanged from the previous month's reading.

