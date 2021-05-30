Australia Private Sector Credit Gains 0.2% On Month In April

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.2 percent on month in April, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Monday - slowing from the 1.0 percent gain in March.

On a yearly basis, credit gained 1.3 percent, accelerating from 0.4 percent in the previous month.

Housing credit was up 0.5 percent on month and 4.4 percent on year, while personal credit was flat on month and sank 7.8 percent on year and credit fell 0.3 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year.

Broad money rose 0.2 percent on month and 6.8 percent on year.

Economic News

