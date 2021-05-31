European Economics Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due

Flash consumer prices from Germany and Italy are due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, preliminary GDP data from Denmark is due.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases flash consumer price data for May. Harmonized inflation is seen rising to 2.4 percent from 2 percent in April.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to publish euro area money supply figures for April. Economists forecast M3 growth to slow to 9.5 percent from 10.1 percent in March.

In the meantime, revised GDP is due from Poland.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases preliminary consumer prices for May. Harmonized inflation is seen at 1.3 percent versus 1 percent in April.

At 8.00 am ET, Germany's flash consumer price figures are due. Harmonized inflation is expected to climb to 2.5 percent in May from 2.1 percent in April.

