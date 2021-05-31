logo
Basilea Updates On Efficacy Data With Derazantinib In Bile Duct Cancer

Published:

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (BPMUF.PK), in an update on efficacy data with derazantinib in bile duct cancer, said that analysis showed further improvement of progression-free survival, disease control rate and objective response rate in the cohort of FGFR2 gene fusion-positive patients with bile duct cancer or iCCA in FIDES-01 study.

The updated analysis showed that the objective response rate (ORR) increased from 20.4% to 21.4%, the disease control rate (DCR) from 72.8% to 74.8% and the median progression-free survival (PFS) from 6.6 to 7.8 months, further supporting the clinically relevant efficacy for derazantinib monotherapy in the indication.

The progression-free survival of 7.8 months is in the upper range reported for this endpoint with FGFR-inhibitors in this patient population. Derazantinib also continues to show a well-manageable safety profile, with low rates of retinal side effects, stomatitis, hand-foot syndrome and nail toxicity.

The company said it is also making good progress in cohort 2 of the study, which is enrolling iCCA patients with FGFR2 gene mutations or amplifications. It has achieved about 50% of target enrolment and is aiming to report topline results in the first half of 2022.

According to the company, Derazantinib dose levels above 300 mg per day have previously been studied and it believes that the intensified dose regimen of 400 mg per day could provide additional overall clinical benefit in advanced urothelial cancer.

The company believes that patients with advanced gastric cancer may also benefit from an intensified dose regimen of derazantinib. It will therefore amend the FIDES-03 study to explore a dose of 400 mg per day going forward.

Derazantinib is an investigational orally administered small-molecule FGFR inhibitor with strong activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3.4 FGFR kinases are key drivers of cell proliferation, differentiation and migration. FGFR genetic aberrations, e.g. gene fusions, mutations or amplifications, have been identified as potentially important therapeutic targets for various cancers, including intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and lung cancers.

