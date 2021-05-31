Malaysia Producer Prices Increase In April

Malaysia's producer prices increased in April, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 10.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 6.7 percent increase in March.

Among sectors, prices of mining increased the most by 92.4 percent annually in April and prices for agriculture, forestry and fishing grew 49.8 percent.

Prices for water supply and manufacturing increased by 1.2 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for electricity and gas supply fell 0.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in April, following a 0.7 percent increase in the preceding month.

