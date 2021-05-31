Portugal Inflation, Jobless Rate Increases

Portugal's consumer prices inflation rose in May, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.25 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.55 percent increase in April.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 0.63 percent yearly in May, following a 0.08 percent gain in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.24 percent in May, after a 0.42 percent increase in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 0.4 percent annually in May, after a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in May, after a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the rose to 6.9 percent in April from 6.6 percent in March.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 348,700 in April from 332,500 in the prior month.

The employment rate remained unchanged at 61.4 percent in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.