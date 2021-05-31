Bay Street Seen Opening Higher

Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note Monday morning, tracking higher crude oil and bullion prices.

Data from Statistics Canada showed producer prices in Canada increased by 14.3% in April over the same month in the previous year.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed that Canada posted a current account surplus of C$ 1.2 billion in the first quarter after recording a C$ 5.3 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was the first surplus since the third quarter of 2008.

The market is also likely to react positively to news that the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has upgraded its outlook for Canadian economic growth for this year. The Paris-based think tank says it now expects the Canadian to grow by 6.1% this year, it made in March.

However, with the U.S. market closed today for Memorial Day holiday, investors are likely to stay cautious at higher levels.

The Canadian stock market hit a new all-time high on Friday and closed on a firm note, extending its winning streak to a fourth session, as optimism about strong economic rebound and upbeat earnings from major banks underpinned sentiment. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 77.77 points or 0.39% at 19,852.18, after climbing to a new peak at 19,904.79.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) announced a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of INV Metals that it does not currently own. DPM currently owns 35.34 million common shares of INV Metals, or approximately 23.5% of outstanding common shares. The implied equity value of this transaction on a 100% and fully-diluted basis totals C$132 million and equals C$104 million for the portion not owned by DPM.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation reading and mixed data from China and Japan keeping underlying sentiment cautious.

European stocks are broadly lower Monday afternoon in lackluster trade amid lingering concerns of early post-pandemic inflation. Investors are looking ahead to eurozone inflation readings and U.S. jobs data for further direction.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are rising $0.93 or 1.4% at $67.25 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $3.00 or 0.16% at $1,908.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.086 or 0.31% at $28.100 an ounce.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News