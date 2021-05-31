Canadian Market Falters After Positive Start; Energy Stocks Move Up

After a positive start, the Canadian market pared its gains and slipped into negative territory Monday morning, as investors made cautious moves, looking for direction.

Energy stocks are up sharply, tracking higher crude oil prices. Healthcare, consumer discretionary and consumer staples shares are weak, while stocks from other sectors are somewhat subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 19,909.58 earlier in the session, is down 52.91 points or 0.27% at 19,799.27 nearly an hour past noon, after drifting down to a low of 19,776.06.

The Capped Energy Index is up 2.3%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) is surging up 6.5%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are gaining 4 to 5.2%. MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) are up 1.8 to 2.8%.

Among healthcare shares, Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) are declining 3.7 to 4.2%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are down 2% and 1.4%, respectively.

Consumer discretionary stocks Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) are down 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) shares are down nearly 3%. The company announced a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of INV Metals that it does not currently own. The implied equity value of this transaction on a 100% and fully-diluted basis totals C$132 million and equals C$104 million for the portion not owned by DPM.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed producer prices in Canada increased by 14.3% in April over the same month in the previous year.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed that Canada posted a current account surplus of C$ 1.2 billion in the first quarter after recording a C$ 5.3 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was the first surplus since the third quarter of 2008.

