Swiss Retail Sales Rise In April

Switzerland's retail sales increased in April, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays grew by 35.7 percent year-on-year in April.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco gained 13.3 percent yearly in April and those of non-food sector surged 73.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales declined 4.4 percent in April.

In nominal terms, retail sales increased 34.8 percent annually in April and fell 4.3 percent from a month ago.

The latest nominal annual growth in retail sales was the sharpest since the start of the series in January 2000, the agency said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.