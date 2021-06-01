Eurozone Inflation Accelerates To 2%; Jobless Rate Falls

Eurozone consumer price inflation accelerated for a third straight month and at a faster than expected pace in May, while the jobless rate eased in April, preliminary figures from Eurostat showed Tuesday.

The flash consumer price inflation climbed to 2.0 percent from 1.6 percent in April. Economists had forecast inflation of 1.9 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy, fresh food, alcohol and tobacco, accelerated to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent in April. That was in line with economists' expectations.

The European Central Bank targets inflation "below, but close to" 2 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.3 percent in May.

Separate data from Eurostat showed that the unemployment rate for euro area eased to 8.0 percent in April from 8.1 percent in March. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.

Economic News

