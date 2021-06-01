Portugal Industrial Production Accelerates In April

Portugal's industrial production rose for the second straight month in April, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production accelerated 36.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 5.7 percent rise in March.

Production in intermediate grew 31.2 percent annually in April and investment output surged 72.0 percent, respectively. Energy output grew 11.1 percent.

Manufacturing output accelerated 44.0 percent yearly in April, following a 6.2 percent rise in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 0.5 percent in April, after a 0.7 percent fall in the preceding month.

